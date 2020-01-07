Enigma Trading Up 5.7% Over Last Week (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Enigma has a market cap of $30.26 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma token can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00005168 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, ABCC, HitBTC and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Enigma Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Hotbit, Binance, Bittrex, Tidex, GOPAX, Huobi, ABCC, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Mercatox, Liqui, AirSwap and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

