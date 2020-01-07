Enigma Trading Up 5.7% Over Last Week (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Enigma has a market cap of $30.26 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma token can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00005168 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, ABCC, HitBTC and Binance.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Dash (DASH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00728906 BTC.
- MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00036912 BTC.
- Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.
- DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- CPChain (CPC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000063 BTC.
- EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.
- I/O Coin (IOC) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000701 BTC.
- HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Happycoin (HPC) traded down 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000480 BTC.
Enigma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Hotbit, Binance, Bittrex, Tidex, GOPAX, Huobi, ABCC, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Mercatox, Liqui, AirSwap and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
