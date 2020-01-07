Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enova International, Inc. is a provider of online financial services. It offers loans to customers in the United States and in the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada. The Company’s customers include consumers who have bank accounts but use alternative financial credit services because of their limited access to more traditional consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other lenders. Enova International, Inc is headquartered in Chicago. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

NYSE ENVA traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $23.62. 252,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.09. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $800.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.39.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. Enova International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $329.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Enova International will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVA. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Enova International in the 2nd quarter worth $3,944,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Enova International by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Voce Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enova International in the 2nd quarter worth $3,223,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enova International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 67,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

