Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $239.68 Million

Analysts expect Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) to post sales of $239.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $237.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $241.51 million. Envestnet reported sales of $210.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year sales of $905.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $897.70 million to $908.37 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $236.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sandler O’Neill raised Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Envestnet from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager sold 9,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $540,638.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,839,246.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,868 shares of company stock valued at $7,945,829. 4.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 19.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the second quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the third quarter valued at $215,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Envestnet stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.16. 362,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,134. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.74. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $49.39 and a 52-week high of $73.94.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

