Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $685.04 Million

Brokerages expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to report $685.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $690.28 million and the lowest is $679.13 million. Equity Residential posted sales of $652.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year sales of $2.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $685.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.66 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.06.

Shares of EQR traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.03. 1,763,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,193. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.97. The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $89.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 69.85%.

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $266,978.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,865 shares in the company, valued at $556,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Samuel Zell sold 81,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $6,873,102.00. Insiders have sold 118,024 shares of company stock worth $10,092,351 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 105.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 362.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 195.5% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

