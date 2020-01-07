Eterbase Coin (XBASE) Market Cap Hits $1.50 Million

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Eterbase Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinlim, LATOKEN, Escodex and DDEX. Eterbase Coin has a market cap of $1.50 million and $222,372.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Eterbase Coin has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00039156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.39 or 0.06008628 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00028195 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00036054 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001795 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Profile

Eterbase Coin (CRYPTO:XBASE) is a token. Its launch date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 981,841,844 tokens. Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE . The official message board for Eterbase Coin is medium.com/@ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official website is www.eterbase.com

Eterbase Coin Token Trading

Eterbase Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinlim, IDEX, Mercatox, Escodex, CoinTiger, DDEX, P2PB2B and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eterbase Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eterbase Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

