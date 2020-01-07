Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Cut to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $17.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STAY. Nomura cut shares of Extended Stay America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Extended Stay America from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.70.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

Extended Stay America stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.45. 21,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,638. Extended Stay America has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $19.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.03.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.69 million. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Douglas Gerard Geoga bought 7,500 shares of Extended Stay America stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $107,475.00. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAY. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 141.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 432,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after buying an additional 253,786 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 3.6% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,454,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,561,000 after buying an additional 51,057 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 389.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 67,654 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 35.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 1,521.8% in the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,506,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,343,000 after buying an additional 2,352,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.