Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ferguson from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of FERGY stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $9.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,333. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.93. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $9.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

