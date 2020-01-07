Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) Trading Up 9.5%

Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN)’s stock price was up 9.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.20, approximately 113,344 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 71,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FNJN shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Finjan in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Finjan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Finjan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

Get Finjan alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02. The company has a market cap of $55.56 million, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Finjan Holdings Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in Finjan by 37.7% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Finjan by 15.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Finjan by 101.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 50,657 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new stake in Finjan in the third quarter worth $1,534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

About Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN)

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Finjan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finjan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.