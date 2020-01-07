First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The FIRST BANCSHARES, INC., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association. The First is now ranked in the top twenty banks by asset size in Mississippi. The First has operations in Hattiesburg, Laurel, Purvis, Picayune, Pascagoula, Bay St. Louis, Wiggins and Gulfport, Mississippi. The Company and its subsidiary bank engage in a general commercial and retail banking business characterized by personalized service and local decision-making, emphasizing the banking needs of small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals. The products and services offered by the bank include deposit services, loan products, mortgage loan divisions and other services. “

Get First Bancshares alerts:

FBMS has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on First Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ FBMS traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $34.71. 80,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.34. First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $28.07 and a 52-week high of $35.88.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.32 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Bancshares will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman E Ricky Gibson sold 6,000 shares of First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 96,918 shares in the company, valued at $3,198,294. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 206.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the second quarter worth $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the third quarter worth $107,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 57.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the second quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bancshares (FBMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.