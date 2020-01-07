Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.54

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.54 and traded as high as $20.95. Forestar Group shares last traded at $20.95, with a volume of 2,429 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forestar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.87.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $236.30 million during the quarter. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 7.70%. Research analysts predict that Forestar Group Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $41,740.00. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Forestar Group by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Forestar Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,517 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Forestar Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Forestar Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,234 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Forestar Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,260 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

