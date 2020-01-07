Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Funko, Inc. is a pop culture consumer products company. It offers figures, plush, apparel, toys, vinyl, bags, wallets, homewares and accessories under Mystery Minis, Dorbz., Pint Size Heroes., Rock Candy., Galactic or Hero Plushies., SuperCute., MyMoji. and Loungefly brands. The company sells its products through specialty retailers, mass-market retailers and e-commerce sites. Funko, Inc. is headquartered in Everett, Washington. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Funko from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America dropped coverage on Funko in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. DA Davidson dropped coverage on Funko in a report on Friday, November 1st. They issued a $32.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Funko from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 target price on Funko and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Funko currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.22.

Funko stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $832.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.85.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Funko had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Funko will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Funko news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $879,500.00. Also, Director Charles D. Denson acquired 36,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $498,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 94,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,416. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Funko by 2,990.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,281,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,709 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Funko by 221.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 854,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,589,000 after purchasing an additional 588,798 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Funko during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,182,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Funko by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,051,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,457,000 after purchasing an additional 307,444 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Funko during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,200,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

