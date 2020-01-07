GAPS (GAP) Price Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One GAPS token can now be purchased for $6.44 or 0.00081461 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex. In the last seven days, GAPS has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. GAPS has a market cap of $64.35 million and $1.05 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GAPS alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00051978 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,927.91 or 1.00358169 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00056060 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001636 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 46.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GAPS Profile

GAPS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main . GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin

GAPS Token Trading

GAPS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GAPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.