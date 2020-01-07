Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 4,129,258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the previous session’s volume of 1,906,116 shares.The stock last traded at $0.37 and had previously closed at $0.27.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Genius Brands International had a negative net margin of 244.37% and a negative return on equity of 117.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter.

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses animated multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; Baby Genius, a catalogue of songs, music videos, and toys, which feature classic nursery rhymes, learning songs, classical music, holiday favorites, and others for toddlers; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

