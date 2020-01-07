Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genmab A/S is a biotechnology company. It specializes in development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes DARZALEX(R), Arzerra(R), tisotumab vedotin, enapotamab vedotin, HexaBody-DR5/DR5(R) and DuoBody-CD3xCD20 (R),which are in clinical stage. Genmab A/S is based in Copenhagen V, Denmark. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $21.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 18.72, a quick ratio of 18.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.18. The business had revenue of $158.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.37 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 42.39% and a return on equity of 16.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at about $6,328,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at about $25,297,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at about $15,195,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

