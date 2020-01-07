Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) EVP Sells $190,658.50 in Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,619,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,362,751. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $70.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 681.3% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 12,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7.7% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 9,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Bank of America began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

