Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.08 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to report $14.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.21 million. Gladstone Investment posted sales of $14.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year sales of $62.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.96 million to $64.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $57.10 million, with estimates ranging from $53.41 million to $61.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 55.29% and a return on equity of 7.64%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GAIN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

Gladstone Investment stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.07. 233,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,067. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.54. The firm has a market cap of $431.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.82. Gladstone Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 18,988 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,630,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 3,877.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 45,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 24,625 shares during the last quarter. 13.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

