Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. offers content and connectivity services for the airline industry. It provides airlines with in-flight video content, e-commerce and information services. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Global Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of Global Eagle Entertainment stock remained flat at $$0.51 on Friday. 11,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,275. The company has a market capitalization of $47.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.07. Global Eagle Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $2.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.63.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.33 million. Analysts predict that Global Eagle Entertainment will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,225,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 24,787 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 103.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 423,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 215,041 shares in the last quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 257.5% in the second quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,941,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 46.7% in the second quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 126.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 144,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 80,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

About Global Eagle Entertainment

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

