GoldFund (GFUN) Trading Down 11.7% Over Last 7 Days

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One GoldFund token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinhub, P2PB2B and Dcoin. GoldFund has a total market cap of $195,890.00 and $1,007.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GoldFund has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GoldFund alerts:

999 (999) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00038082 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004025 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000613 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000131 BTC.

GoldFund Token Profile

GoldFund (GFUN) is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,245,494 tokens. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinhub, P2PB2B and Dcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.