GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GreenSky Inc. operates as a technology company. It offers proprietary technology infrastructure platform to supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting and real-time allocation. The company’s proprietary technology powered platform enables merchants to offer frictionless promotional payment options to consumers, driving increased sales volume and accelerated cash flow. GreenSky Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

GSKY opened at $8.32 on Friday. GreenSky has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $16.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.50.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 88.69% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $153.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. GreenSky’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GreenSky will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSKY. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in GreenSky by 53.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 12,199 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in GreenSky by 145.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,721 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in GreenSky by 35.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 82,807 shares during the period. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new position in GreenSky in the second quarter worth $11,676,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in GreenSky in the second quarter worth $227,000. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

