Greif (NYSE:GEF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.84

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.84 and traded as high as $43.40. Greif shares last traded at $43.25, with a volume of 8,456 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on GEF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Greif from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greif from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.43.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.86 per share, for a total transaction of $173,294.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,402.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Greif by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Greif in the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Greif in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in Greif in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 46.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greif (NYSE:GEF)

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

