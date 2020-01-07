Guggenheim Downgrades Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) to Neutral

Guggenheim lowered shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Puma Biotechnology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Puma Biotechnology from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Puma Biotechnology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.22.

NASDAQ:PBYI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.92. 91,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,509. The company has a market capitalization of $312.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.64. Puma Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $43.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.72.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.32. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 325.89% and a negative net margin of 33.90%. The company had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBYI. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 196.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 43,586 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 104.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 47,102 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 22.9% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 577.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

