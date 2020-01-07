Gulden (NLG) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.64 Million

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $3.64 million and approximately $5,864.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, YoBit and GuldenTrader.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00574588 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00011119 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010107 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000453 BTC.

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 503,181,297 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com

Gulden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Nocks, Bittrex, YoBit, GuldenTrader, CoinExchange and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

