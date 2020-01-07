Halo Platform (HALO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $17,482.00

Halo Platform (CURRENCY:HALO) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Halo Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and LATOKEN. Halo Platform has a total market capitalization of $982,463.00 and $17,482.00 worth of Halo Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Halo Platform has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00189167 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.74 or 0.01471042 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00123946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00024576 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Halo Platform

Halo Platform was first traded on September 9th, 2017. Halo Platform’s total supply is 5,366,900,800 coins and its circulating supply is 5,363,326,511 coins. Halo Platform’s official website is www.haloplatform.tech . The official message board for Halo Platform is medium.com/@haloplatform . The Reddit community for Halo Platform is /r/HaloPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Halo Platform’s official Twitter account is @Halo_Platform

Halo Platform Coin Trading

Halo Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halo Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Halo Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Halo Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

