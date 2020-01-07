Happycoin (HPC) 1-Day Volume Hits $4,783.00

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded down 38.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Happycoin has a total market cap of $939,052.00 and approximately $4,783.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Happycoin coin can now be bought for $0.0379 or 0.00000480 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange and YoBit. During the last week, Happycoin has traded up 18% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00728906 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00036912 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000189 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000063 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000701 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin Coin Profile

Happycoin (CRYPTO:HPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 24,792,679 coins. The official website for Happycoin is happycointech.org . Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Happycoin

Happycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Happycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Happycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

