Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focuses on medical office buildings, healthcare-related facilities and quality commercial office properties. It also invests to a limited extent in other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio is positioned in metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, GA, Phoenix, AZ, Indianapolis, IN, Greenville, SC, Pittsburgh, PA, Albany, NY, Boston, MA and both Dallas and Houston, TX. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cfra downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.30.

Shares of HTA opened at $30.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.27. Healthcare Trust Of America has a fifty-two week low of $25.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.57.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.45 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $5,717,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,341,714.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,739,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,724,000 after buying an additional 317,695 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 4,607.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,844,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,892,000 after buying an additional 4,741,860 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,125,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,156,000 after buying an additional 27,484 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 351.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,372,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,737 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,843,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,001,000 after purchasing an additional 883,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Trust Of America (HTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.