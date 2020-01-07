Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Financial Corporation, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Heritage Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Heritage Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.67.

NASDAQ HFWA opened at $27.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average of $27.73. Heritage Financial has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $58.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.04 million. Research analysts expect that Heritage Financial will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heritage Financial news, insider David A. Spurling sold 8,661 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $237,917.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,613.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the second quarter worth about $296,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

