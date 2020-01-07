Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) PT Lowered to GBX 220

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its price target reduced by Peel Hunt from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HOC. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hochschild Mining to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.42) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hochschild Mining currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 209 ($2.75).

LON HOC opened at GBX 172.60 ($2.27) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. Hochschild Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 150.30 ($1.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 232.20 ($3.05). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 166.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 192.86. The company has a market cap of $881.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.38.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

