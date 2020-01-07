HoryouToken 24-Hour Volume Tops $380.00 (HYT)

HoryouToken (CURRENCY:HYT) traded 44.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 6th. Over the last week, HoryouToken has traded 32.4% higher against the US dollar. One HoryouToken token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger and LATOKEN. HoryouToken has a total market capitalization of $947,804.00 and approximately $380.00 worth of HoryouToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HoryouToken alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012679 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000075 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded up 88.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

HoryouToken Token Profile

HoryouToken (CRYPTO:HYT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2018. HoryouToken’s total supply is 18,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,089,503,948 tokens. The official message board for HoryouToken is medium.com/@HoryouToken . HoryouToken’s official Twitter account is @HoryouToken . HoryouToken’s official website is www.horyoutoken.io . The Reddit community for HoryouToken is /r/HoryouToken

Buying and Selling HoryouToken

HoryouToken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoryouToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoryouToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HoryouToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HoryouToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HoryouToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.