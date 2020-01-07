ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Shares Gap Down to $14.92

ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.23, but opened at $14.92. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $14.72, with a volume of 9,799,500 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ICICI Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ICICI Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.13 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 6.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICICI Bank Ltd will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBN. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 299.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 12.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

About ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.