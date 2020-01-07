Ignition (IC) Market Cap Achieves $117,772.00

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last week, Ignition has traded up 24.2% against the dollar. Ignition has a market capitalization of $117,772.00 and approximately $533.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignition coin can now be bought for $0.0944 or 0.00001200 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ignition alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00052452 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00080716 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,889.79 or 0.99605313 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00055210 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001638 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 46.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,261,221 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,048 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.