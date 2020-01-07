IGO (OTCMKTS:IGOI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of IGO (OTCMKTS:IGOI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of IGO stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32. IGO has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $2.79.

IGO (OTCMKTS:IGOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter.

KASCO LLC manufactures metallic blade products for meat, food, and wood-cutting industries worldwide. The company was founded in 1901 and is based in Saint Louis, Missouri. As of December 31, 2018, KASCO LLC operates as a subsidiary of iGo, Inc

