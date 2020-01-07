Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.78

Imperial Metals Corp (TSE:III)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and traded as high as $2.30. Imperial Metals shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 56,815 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Imperial Metals from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $261.85 million and a PE ratio of 1.05.

Imperial Metals (TSE:III) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Metals Corp will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fairholme Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 18,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.84, for a total transaction of C$34,638.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,380,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,459,694.96.

Imperial Metals Company Profile (TSE:III)

Imperial Metals Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces base and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and lead. It operates through Red Chris, Mount Polley, Sterling, Huckleberry, and Corporate segments. The company's key projects are Red Chris copper/gold mine in northwest British Columbia; Mount Polley copper/gold mine in central British Columbia; and Huckleberry copper mine in west central British Columbia.

