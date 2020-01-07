Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company. They are a community-oriented commercial bank. The community banking business consists of commercial banking, retail banking and trust services and is managed as a single strategic unit. The community banking business derives its revenues from a wide range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, trust and investment management, and mortgage servicing income from investors. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. G.Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub cut Independent Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Independent Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Gabelli began coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.33.

NASDAQ INDB opened at $82.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $62.33 and a 1-year high of $87.64.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 28.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.53%.

In other news, President Gerard F. Nadeau sold 1,449 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total value of $122,512.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 16,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,716.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Parent sold 22,500 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,930,442. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 704.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

