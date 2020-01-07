Infinity Lithium (ASX:INF) Shares Up 8.3%

Infinity Lithium (ASX:INF)’s stock price shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$0.07 ($0.05) and last traded at A$0.07 ($0.05), 101,408 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.06 ($0.04).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64.

Get Infinity Lithium alerts:

In other news, insider Ryan Parkin 8,140,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th.

Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited, a mineral development company, explores for mineral properties in Spain. Its flagship project is the San Jose lithium-tin project located in the western Spanish region of Extremadura. The company was formerly known as Plymouth Minerals Limited and changed its name to Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited in March 2018.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.