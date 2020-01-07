Insider Buying: Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Major Shareholder Purchases 15,070 Shares of Stock

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 15,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $14,467.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of BRN stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.10. 70,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,433. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.64.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter.

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates four water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

