Insider Selling: BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Director Sells 18,600 Shares of Stock

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $108,624.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,523,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,899,774.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BDSI stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.81. 1,355,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,456. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $7.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.08. The company has a market cap of $521.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.34. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $30.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.86 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 277.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,498,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040,621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 30.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,788,000 after purchasing an additional 793,179 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 79.6% during the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,764,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,038 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 11.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,084,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after buying an additional 212,553 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 13.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,944,531 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after buying an additional 236,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BDSI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioDelivery Sciences International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

