Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Sets New 12-Month High at $76.01

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.01 and last traded at $75.96, with a volume of 7025 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.62.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Dougherty & Co set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a current ratio of 13.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -50.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 40.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 6,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $420,398.10. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $1,465,250.00. Insiders sold a total of 129,877 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,949 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 285,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,739,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

