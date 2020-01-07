Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) CEO Sells $8,339,400.00 in Stock

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $8,339,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $94.70. 2,520,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,745,973. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $71.20 and a 1-year high of $95.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.45.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $108.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $104.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.54.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,084,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,702,660,000 after purchasing an additional 382,604 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,511,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,395,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,562,000 after purchasing an additional 488,675 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 143.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,510,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831,538 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,075,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,307,000 after purchasing an additional 254,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

