International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.99

International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.99 and traded as high as $43.05. International Bancshares shares last traded at $43.03, with a volume of 8,742 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBOC. ValuEngine downgraded International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded International Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 32.56%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in International Bancshares by 241.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in International Bancshares by 459.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

