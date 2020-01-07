Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell Sells 12,000 Shares

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,735.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of IQV traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $155.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,683. The firm has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $114.75 and a 52 week high of $164.13.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,386,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,142,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,346,000. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,760,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra raised Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Iqvia in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Iqvia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.46.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

