Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) shares traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.06 and last traded at $14.01, 3,616,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 52% from the average session volume of 2,380,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen set a $12.00 price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.91.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 60,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 239,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 123,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $63,000.
About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD)
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.
