Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) shares traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.06 and last traded at $14.01, 3,616,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 52% from the average session volume of 2,380,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen set a $12.00 price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.91.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.83% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $131.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 60,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 239,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 123,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $63,000.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.