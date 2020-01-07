Ishares Convertible Bnd Indx Unt Etf (TSE:CVD) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Ishares Convertible Bnd Indx Unt Etf (TSE:CVD) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$18.52 and last traded at C$18.39, approximately 4,116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 2,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.38.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.48.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Ishares Convertible Bnd Indx Unt Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ishares Convertible Bnd Indx Unt Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.