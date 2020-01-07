iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:SDG) Trading Down 0.6%

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:SDG) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $65.00 and last traded at $65.42, approximately 5,362 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 4,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.84.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.83 and its 200-day moving average is $59.83.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3634 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 2,275.7% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000.

