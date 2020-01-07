IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Shares Up 17.7%

IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA)’s share price shot up 17.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.33, 856,808 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 898,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 29.28% and a negative return on equity of 52.06%. The company had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that IZEA Worldwide Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IZEA Worldwide stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 184,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of IZEA Worldwide at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

