Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Director Timothy L. Main Sells 15,000 Shares

Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $626,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 307,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,847,741.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of JBL traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $40.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,596,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.05. Jabil Inc has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $44.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Jabil Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Jabil by 1,804.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Jabil by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Jabil by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Standpoint Research cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jabil to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Jabil from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Jabil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Jabil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

