Jeffrey L. Ives Sells 2,500 Shares of Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) Stock

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $40,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,105. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CARA stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.19. The company had a trading volume of 486,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,814. Cara Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $27.55. The company has a market cap of $602.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average of $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.15). Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.35% and a negative net margin of 470.70%. The company had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 million. Research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics Inc will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CARA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 97.5% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,938,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,671,000 after purchasing an additional 956,968 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $20,490,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $20,454,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 10.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,800,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,207,000 after purchasing an additional 266,749 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $2,780,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

