Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Trading Up 26.4%

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA)’s stock price was up 26.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $4.84, approximately 2,109,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,175,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.
Several research analysts have issued reports on KALA shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.47. The company has a market cap of $132.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.16.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KALA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 148.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 13,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.
Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:KALA)
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.
Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.