Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Trading Up 26.4%

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA)’s stock price was up 26.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $4.84, approximately 2,109,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,175,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KALA shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.47. The company has a market cap of $132.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.16.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 million. Equities analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KALA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 148.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 13,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

