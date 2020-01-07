Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.43

Konami Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:KNMCY)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $44.43 and traded as low as $40.39. Konami shares last traded at $40.39, with a volume of 442 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KNMCY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Konami from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Konami from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average is $44.43.

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games.

