L Brands (NYSE:LB) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $14.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners cut their target price on L Brands to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America raised L Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on L Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on L Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.20.
L Brands stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. L Brands has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $29.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.79.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in L Brands during the second quarter worth $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 757.8% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the third quarter worth $33,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 827.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About L Brands
L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.
