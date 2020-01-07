L Brands (NYSE:LB) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $14.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners cut their target price on L Brands to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America raised L Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on L Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on L Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.20.

L Brands stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. L Brands has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $29.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.79.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that L Brands will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in L Brands during the second quarter worth $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 757.8% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the third quarter worth $33,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 827.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

