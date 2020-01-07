Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $176.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, shares of LabCorp have outpaced its industry. Its Diagnostics grew organically in terms of both revenue and volume despite additional price reductions due to PAMA and the loss of exclusivity in two managed care contracts. In the last reported quarter, it also exhibited strong underlying and organic growth across its Drug Development business banking on solid execution of three fundamental strategies. The recently-completed business swap transaction with Envigo also buoys optimism. LabCorp put up a robust show in the third quarter of 2019 with better-than-expected results. However, the disposition of businesses and the implementation of the PAMA dented growth. Unfavorable currency transaction continues to remain as a major headwind. The company expects the rest of 2019 to continue to witness similar hurdles.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $186.47.

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock opened at $168.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.08. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 52 week low of $126.10 and a 52 week high of $178.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David P. King sold 30,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $4,991,275.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LH. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 136.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,822,000 after purchasing an additional 13,787 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 65.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

